Oldham Gardens St. Patrick Day Celebration

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

It’s time for Oldham Garden’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration! The Gardens will be opening early at 2 pm March 16th from 2 - 11 pm

to give everyone plenty of time to enjoy a fish fry and green beer. Enjoy live music all day!

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/