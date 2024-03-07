Oldham Gardens Trivia Night
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
×
Oldham County KY Tourism & Conventions
Oldham Gardens Trivia Night
Oldham Gardens Trivia Night
FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.
March 7, 14, 21 & 28 at 6 – 8 pm
Tease your brain and sign up to win prizes at Trivia Night! Thursday nights in March. Enjoy drinks and snacks from Backside Grill while there.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That