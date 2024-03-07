× Expand Oldham County KY Tourism & Conventions Oldham Gardens Trivia Night

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

March 7, 14, 21 & 28 at 6 – 8 pm

Tease your brain and sign up to win prizes at Trivia Night! Thursday nights in March. Enjoy drinks and snacks from Backside Grill while there.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/