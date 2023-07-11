Open Play Cafe at The Maples Park

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Drop by the Deibel Barn at The Maples Park for a “play date” sponsored by the Oldham County Public Library. Parents can enjoy coffee and conversation while their little one engages in dramatic play geared for ages 3 and up. There is no registration required for this special event. FREE.

For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
502.222.9713
please enable javascript to view
