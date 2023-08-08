× Expand Oldham County Public Library Open Play Cafe at The Maples Park

Open Play Cafe at The Maples Park

Drop by the Deibel Barn at The Maples Park for a “play date” sponsored by the Oldham County Public Library. Parents can enjoy coffee and conversation while their little one engages in dramatic play geared for ages 3 and up. There is no registration required for this special event. FREE.

For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/