Open Play Cafe at Maples Park

to

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Open Play Cafe at Maples Park

FREE

Drop by the Deibel Barn at The Maples Park for a “play date” sponsored by the Oldham County Public Library. Parents can enjoy coffee and conversation while their little one engages in dramatic play geared for ages 3 and up. Each month will feature a different theme. No registration required.

For more information, please call 502.241.7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
502.241.7088
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Open Play Cafe at Maples Park - 2024-05-14 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Open Play Cafe at Maples Park - 2024-05-14 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Open Play Cafe at Maples Park - 2024-05-14 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Open Play Cafe at Maples Park - 2024-05-14 09:30:00 ical