Ornament Workshop

to

Oldham County Schools Arts Center 7105 Floydsburg Rd. , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Ornament Workshop

Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of creating original pieces of ceramic art in an Ornament Workshop held at the Oldham County Schools Arts Center on December 2nd from 9 – 11 am. Each participant receives a pound of clay to craft an ornament or one-of-a-kind keepsake. Items will be glazed during the workshop. Workshop is for ages 5 – Adult. Must register/$20 per person.

For more information call (502) 241-6018 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County Schools Arts Center 7105 Floydsburg Rd. , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Crafts, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Ornament Workshop - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ornament Workshop - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ornament Workshop - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ornament Workshop - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 ical