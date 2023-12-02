× Expand Oldham County Schools Arts Center Ornament Workshop

Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of creating original pieces of ceramic art in an Ornament Workshop held at the Oldham County Schools Arts Center on December 2nd from 9 – 11 am. Each participant receives a pound of clay to craft an ornament or one-of-a-kind keepsake. Items will be glazed during the workshop. Workshop is for ages 5 – Adult. Must register/$20 per person.

For more information call (502) 241-6018 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/