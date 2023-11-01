6TH ANNUAL OWENSBORO LIP SYNC BATTLE

Tickets for the 6th Annual Lip Sync Battle will go on sale on Wednesday, November 1. Table sales get underway at 8am. Individual “standing room only” ticket sales begin at Noon.

These teams are not just battling for glory – they are raising funds to support Puzzle Pieces' mission. Last year, teams raised $208,000, and it looks like that record will be broken in 2024!

The email address to use to secure a table is Amanda.Owen@puzzle-pieces.org. Only emails received AFTER 8am will be eligible for tickets and those tables are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. For the 2024 event, there are five front row tables for $1,500. All other tables are $750. Each table seats 10 people.

The link for Standing Room Only tickets will be shared when they go on sale.

For more information, please visit owensborocenter.com/