Owensboro Symphony: Whimsical Walton and Walker

Enjoy the wonder and whimsy of symphonic music featuring Kentucky native and world-renowned flutist Jim Walker. Dynamic soloist, legendary orchestral and studio musician, and an inspiration to countless students world-wide; Jim Walker’s bold and expressive playing can be heard on hundreds of soundtracks and commercial recordings including collaborations with John Williams, Paul McCartney, Leonard Bernstein and James Galway. This concert will feature a wide array of musical selections from Mozart, to John Williams, Henry Mancini and finally William Walton’s The Wise Virgins Suite.

Premier Sponsor: Swedish Match

Corporate Partner: Truist

$44- $52/ ticket