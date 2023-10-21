Owensboro Symphony - Opening Night
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Opening Night
October 21, 2023 • 7 p.m. • RiverPark Center
Single Tickets On Sale – October 9, 2023
Troy Quinn and your Owensboro Symphony kick off its 58th season with a lush, romantic performance of Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique. Australian born French Horn player Andrew Bain, current principal horn of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will join the symphony and perform Eric Ewazen’s brilliant and virtuosic Concerto for Horn and String Orchestra.
For more information, please visit owensborosymphony.org