Owensboro Symphony - Opening Night

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Opening Night

October 21, 2023 • 7 p.m. • RiverPark Center

Single Tickets On Sale – October 9, 2023

Troy Quinn and your Owensboro Symphony kick off its 58th season with a lush, romantic performance of Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique. Australian born French Horn player Andrew Bain, current principal horn of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will join the symphony and perform Eric Ewazen’s brilliant and virtuosic Concerto for Horn and String Orchestra

For more information, please visit owensborosymphony.org

