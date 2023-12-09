Owensboro Symphony - Home for the Holidays

Home for the Holidays

December 9, 2023 • 7 p.m. • RiverPark Center

Single Tickets On Sale – October 23, 2023

The Owensboro Symphony continues the season with everyone’s favorite Christmas tradition! Home for the Holidays promises favorites; including Carol of the Bells, Sleigh Ride, and more! The Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra will join the symphony in performing some of the season’s most recognizable tunes. Baritone Tevin Vincent returns to the stage along with a special guest appearance by Jenny Beth Willis for a memorable Holiday event for the entire family!

For more information, please visit owensborosymphony.org