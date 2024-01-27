Owensboro Symphony - Magical Memories

Magical Memories

January 27, 2024 • 7 p.m. • RiverPark Center

Single Tickets On Sale October 23, 2023

The magic of Disney comes alive as the Owensboro Symphony celebrates the music of award winning composer Alan Menken. Known for his music on stage and screen, Menken is noted for his works with Walt Disney animation classics such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. The lovely and talented Lauren Jelencovich returns to share her delightful voice with touching performances of music for Belle, Pocahontas and Ariel. Truly a night for all ages; join your Owensboro Symphony along with the Owensboro Symphony Chorus for this unforgettable evening.

For more information, please visit owensborosymphony.org