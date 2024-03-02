Owensboro Symphony - Arabian Nights

Arabian Nights

March 2, 2023 • 7 p.m. • RiverPark Center

Single Tickets On Sale October 23, 2023

Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony will transform the stage into a sultry Arabian night with cinematic music from Lawrence of Arabia, Exodus and Aladdin. Prepare to be entranced with the musical stories that take you to far-off times and places. Hear a riveting performance Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade depicting the ultimate storyteller’s journey and enticing tales to win her Persian king.

For more information, please visit owensborosymphony.org