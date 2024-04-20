Owensboro Symphony - The Crown Jewel

The Crown Jewel

April 20, 2024 • 7 p.m. • RiverPark Center

Single Tickets On Sale October 23, 2023

The Owensboro Symphony concludes the 58th season with the Crown Jewel of performances. Take a trip across the pond and enjoy the music of English composers Elgar, Vaughn Williams, Walton and more! Deanna Breiwick, soprano and Dashon Burton, baritone will join the Owensboro Symphony and a magnificent chorus in a stirring performance of Ralph Vaughn Williams’ plea for peace, Dona Nobis Pacem.

For more information, please visit owensborosymphony.org