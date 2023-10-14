Pack the Quarry – Fall Festival Yard Sale Event - La Grange

× Expand FRP-La Grange Quarry Pack the Quarry – Fall Festival YardSale Event

Pack the Quarry – Fall Festival YardSale Event

FREE

Don’t miss Pack the Quarry- Fall Festival at the FRP-La Grange Quarry on Saturday, October 14th, 10 am-5 pm. There will be tons of booths with an array of items to sell, from Yard Sale items to homemade arts & crafts to small businesses. Enjoy live music from Joe Robinson, food (Snack Shack open with new fall items/drinks), and activities for the kids. Other activities include, volleyball, cornhole, and spike ball.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/