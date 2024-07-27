Paducah’s Annual Moonlight Bike Ride
Paducah, KY Paducah, Kentucky
Suzanne Roach
Paducah's 11th Annual Moonlight Bike Ride, July 27
Paducah’s annual Moonlight Bike Ride invites bikers to deck out their bicycles with glow-in-the-dark accessories and let the light of the summer moon be their guide. The 11th annual ride will take neon and glow stick-clad riders on a 10-mile route benefiting local charity Paducah Cooperative Ministry. Live entertainment and pre-ride refreshments begin at 8 p.m., and the ride starts at 10 p.m.
BIKEWORLD
809 JOE CLIFTON DR
PADUCAH, KY 42001
For more information, please call 270.442.0751 or visit moonlightridepaducah.com/