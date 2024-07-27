× Expand Suzanne Roach

Paducah's 11th Annual Moonlight Bike Ride, July 27

Paducah’s annual Moonlight Bike Ride invites bikers to deck out their bicycles with glow-in-the-dark accessories and let the light of the summer moon be their guide. The 11th annual ride will take neon and glow stick-clad riders on a 10-mile route benefiting local charity Paducah Cooperative Ministry. Live entertainment and pre-ride refreshments begin at 8 p.m., and the ride starts at 10 p.m.

BIKEWORLD

809 JOE CLIFTON DR

PADUCAH, KY 42001

For more information, please call 270.442.0751 or visit moonlightridepaducah.com/