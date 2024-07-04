Paducah Independence Day Celebration

Paducah, KY Paducah, Kentucky

Paducah Independence Day Celebration, July 4

The City of Paducah and Paducah Parks & Recreation will hold a July 4th fireworks celebration on the riverfront. Paducah invites visitors to enjoy a concert and food vendors before the fireworks start at approximately 9:05 p.m. over the water

For more information, please visit https://paducahky.gov/

Info

Paducah, KY Paducah, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
Google Calendar - Paducah Independence Day Celebration - 2024-07-04 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paducah Independence Day Celebration - 2024-07-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paducah Independence Day Celebration - 2024-07-04 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paducah Independence Day Celebration - 2024-07-04 00:00:00 ical