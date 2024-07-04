× Expand Joshua Gunter, cleveland.com 4th of july American flags line a picnic area at Wendy Park on Whiskey Island during this years Cleveland fireworks show, July 4, 2009

Paducah Independence Day Celebration, July 4

The City of Paducah and Paducah Parks & Recreation will hold a July 4th fireworks celebration on the riverfront. Paducah invites visitors to enjoy a concert and food vendors before the fireworks start at approximately 9:05 p.m. over the water

For more information, please visit https://paducahky.gov/