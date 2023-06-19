Paducah Juneteenth Celebration

The Carson Center, Paducah’s performing arts center, in partnership with the NAACP will host Paducah’s second-annual Juneteenth celebration with the one-woman show “BrownGirl BlueGrass,” an autobiographical production of Lacresha Berry examining the cultural history of African Americans in Kentucky. The show will be followed by a celebration on the lawn including a live music performance, a Bar-B-Q picnic dinner and a free craft activity for kids.

For more information, please visit paducah.travel.