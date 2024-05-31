Paducah Pride: United Together, May 31 – June 1

A celebration of love and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, this new, two-day event will feature entertainment and vendors in downtown Paducah. A Pride Kickoff Block Party will be hosted at O&A’s Piano Bar on May 31 at 5 p.m., and a Day Party and Drag show will be held 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The 1857 Hotel Event Center on June 1. The celebration will conclude that evening with a Pride Ball at the O&A’s Piano Bar at 8 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://www.paducahsun.com/news/paducah-diversity-advocacy-board-organizing-paducah-pride-united-together-event/article_17c8b76c-7d5d-5bc0-a3fe-512d47e726ed.html