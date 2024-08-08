Paducah's Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration

Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration, Aug. 8

While Juneteenth is the national recognition of the end of slavery, Paducah celebrates its African American heritage during the annual 8th of August Emancipation Celebration, marking the end of slavery in Paducah. Special events are held throughout the city during the celebration, including a memorial service, youth activities, live music and entertainment, an African American heritage historical monument and marker trail and more.

