Oldham County Public Library Paper Craft Night: Sunflower Book Collage

What do you do to an old book when it is at the end of its life? Create a fun craft or art project with it! Paper Craft Night at the Goshen Branch of the Oldham County Public Library will tackle different craft projects using upcycled books, magazines & newspapers on the first Tuesday of each month. For the month of September, collage techniques will be used to create a beautiful sunflower canvas out of old book pages.

All ages welcome, but projects are geared for ages 13 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please consider your child's ability to work on their own when signing up multiple children or children under 13.

FREE

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/