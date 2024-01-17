Paper Workshop - Winter Trees and Snowflakes at Oldham County Public Library Crestwood Branch

to

Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch 6720 KY-146, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Paper Workshop - Winter Trees and Snowflakes at Oldham County Public Library Crestwood Branch

FREE/For Adults.

Join library staff at the Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch to learn how to make winter trees (beautiful for a tablescape) and snowflakes (so pretty to hang in a window) from paper.

For questions, please call the Crestwood Branch at 241-1108 or email juliar@oldhampl.org.

Info

Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch 6720 KY-146, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Crafts, Parents, Workshops
502.241.1108
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Paper Workshop - Winter Trees and Snowflakes at Oldham County Public Library Crestwood Branch - 2024-01-17 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paper Workshop - Winter Trees and Snowflakes at Oldham County Public Library Crestwood Branch - 2024-01-17 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paper Workshop - Winter Trees and Snowflakes at Oldham County Public Library Crestwood Branch - 2024-01-17 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paper Workshop - Winter Trees and Snowflakes at Oldham County Public Library Crestwood Branch - 2024-01-17 10:30:00 ical