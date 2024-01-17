Paper Workshop - Winter Trees and Snowflakes at Oldham County Public Library Crestwood Branch
to
Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch 6720 KY-146, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
×
Oldham County Public Library
Paper Workshop - Winter Trees and Snowflakes
Paper Workshop - Winter Trees and Snowflakes at Oldham County Public Library Crestwood Branch
FREE/For Adults.
Join library staff at the Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch to learn how to make winter trees (beautiful for a tablescape) and snowflakes (so pretty to hang in a window) from paper.
For questions, please call the Crestwood Branch at 241-1108 or email juliar@oldhampl.org.
Info
Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch 6720 KY-146, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Crafts, Parents, Workshops