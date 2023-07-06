Paranormal Cirque at Lynn Family Stadium

× Expand Paranormal Cirque Digital Coupons

Paranormal Cirque

Louisville, KY – Welcome to the darkest corner of your mind as Paranormal Cirque III comes to town! This one-of-a-kind production features incredibly talented artists with the sole purpose of taking you in a sensual journey of acrobatics, contortion, aerial acts and more. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat while you witness death-defying stunts, creepy creatures, and haunting performances.

Horrifying yet seductive, this show comes to life under the mysterious white and black Big Top Tent with hypnotic and sultry acts. Provocative illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures will make you see that this circus is anything but normal. Our wide range of otherworldly characters will send shivers down your spine. From zombies to erotic witches; sexy vampires to gruesome ghosts, and everything in between, there's no shortage of terrifying beings in this show.

A brand new production, fresh out of the mind of the talented and successful entrepreneur Manuel Rebecchi; comes to join the other 5 touring shows Cirque Italia has produced since its creation in 2012. A new spectacle combining breathtaking visuals, first-class circus artists from all over the world and the latest technology. Whether you're a horror aficionado or just looking for a thrilling night out, Paranormal Cirque III is an experience not to be missed.

"We're excited to bring this unique and thrilling show to Louisville, KY," said Luisa Nealon, Cirque Italia’s Marketing & Public Relations Manager. "We've assembled an incredible cast of performers, and we can't wait to showcase their talents to our audiences. This show is perfect for anyone looking for a night of entertainment and scares."

Paranormal Cirque III will be performing at Lynn Family Stadium from July 6th – 9th. Tickets are available now at www.paranormalcirque.com or by calling at 941.704.8572. Get yours and step into a world of delicious scares, sensual horror, alluring acrobatics, and plenty of saucy secrets you’ll get to discover for yourself!

Don't miss your chance to experience the most spine-tingling show of the year!

Restricted – under 18 REQUIRES accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material. Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5.00 off any full priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

For tickets and more information, visit www.paranormalcirque.com or call us at 941.704.8572.

Show schedule:

When: July 6th – 9th, 2023

Where: 350 Adams St, Louisville, KY 40206

At: Lynn Family Stadium in the parking lot

– Under the terrifying White & Black Big Top Tent!

July 6 – Thursday: 7:30pm

July 7 – Friday: 7:30pm

July 8 – Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm

July 9 – Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm

For more information, please visit red.cirqueitalia.com/events/