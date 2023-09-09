Paranormal Investigations at Big Bone Lick State Park

*PREREGISTRATION IS REQUIRED*

Join park staff and the ESP Encounters of Supernatural Phenomena investigators for a night of paranormal investigation! We will be using a variety of investigative tools to explore various areas throughout the park.

September 9 is Junior Paranormal Investigation night! Participants 16 and under are welcome to participate with an adult accompanying them.

Please meet at the Museum at 8:30 p.m. Preregistration is required. 16 and up. $25.00 per person per tour. Contact the park office at 859.384.3522 ext. 4 to preregister.

Per Person: $25.00

For more information, please call 859.384.3522 ext. 4 or visit parks.ky.gov/union/events/events/paranormal-investigations