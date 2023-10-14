Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing at Mammoth Cave National Park

View a Partial Solar Eclipse at Mammoth Cave National Park! Guests are invited to engage in a hands-on dark sky activity and educational program and observe a rare celestial event. MAMMOTH CAVE, KY –Experience a partial solar eclipse at Mammoth Cave National Park on Sat. Oct. 14 at 10:39 a.m. CDT. Visitors will safely use telescopes to watch as the moon passes between the Sun and Earth and partially blocks it from our view. Park guides will present interactive solar eclipse themed activities to engage the community through science, creativity, and fun.

All partial eclipse activities will take place at the park visitor center and are free and open to the public with no tickets or reservations required. Participants are advised to arrive early to prepare for the viewing. Several activities and presentations are planned to prepare guests for the celestial event. 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.: Learn about “The Science Behind an Eclipse” with Ranger Aaron as he explains the science behind the rare partial eclipse event in the visitor center museum. 9:45 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: Kids are invited to visit a Kid’s Workshop Station at the visitor center to create their own pinhole projector to safely view the partial eclipse. All Day: The Junior Astronomer Program will be available for future Jr. Rangers. The Junior Astronomy Pledge and Patch Ceremony is scheduled to take place after the eclipse.

For more information, please call 270-758-2192 or visit nps.gov