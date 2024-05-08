Patchwork Wooden Quilt Sign Class - Madisonville

× Expand Patchwork Wooden Quilt Sign Class Patchwork Wooden Quilt Sign Class

Patchwork Wooden Quilt Sign Class

Join us over at Kentucky Movers and Makers with local artisan Heather Staggs for a hands-on class custom making your own wooden Patchwork Quilt Sign. These signs are perfect to decorate with, add to your front door with a bow, or even add your house number for a unique address sign outside!

Patchwork Frame for door hanger/house number display. This class will discuss and demonstrate how to create multi-wood grain frame and backer for home decor. The finished product is 9″ x 18″ wooden quilt design suitable for a door hanger, house number display, or tray. While you are there, take a tour of our local makerspace, Kentucky Movers and Makers!

Registration is required. Single tickets to this class may be purchased online. You may also call 270.824.8658 to purchase.

For more information, please visit ws.kctcs.edu/madisonville/course/course.aspx?C=1875&pc=17&mc=&sc=