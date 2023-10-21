Paved Pathway Birding - Bernheim Arboretum

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

 Paved Pathway Birding

Join Volunteer Naturalists and experienced birders, Jim and Karen Scout at the Education Center Parking Lot and be amazed at the birds nearby. You don’t need to traverse uneven ground to enjoy this birding adventure!

Members $10; non-members $15

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/paved-pathway-birding/

Education & Learning, Outdoor
502.955.8512
