Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Perennial Propagation – In-Person Workshop

Perennial Propagation – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell

$60 - $70 per person.

Join the Yew Dell Botanical Garden Horticulture Team to learn about dividing your perennials. They’ll discuss perennial plant structures, what’s happening underground, and how to divide the roots for more plants in your chosen location. Perennials are truly the gift that keeps on giving! Participants will each receive five clumps of different perennials that they will divide and take home to add to their gardens or gift to a friend.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/