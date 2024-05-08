Perfecting the Art of Container Gardening – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Perfecting the Art of Container Gardening – In-Person

Perfecting the Art of Container Gardening – In-Person

$75- $85 per person.

It’s not rocket science, but there are a few essential tricks of the trade that will help you get the most out of your containers. Plant selection, potting mix, container size, irrigation strategies… Our talented horticulture staff members, Chelsea Hicks and Storm Fraley, will guide you through the ins and outs and separate the facts from myths to help you plan and keep your containers looking great all season long. Ticket includes container, lots of plants, and everything participants need for a planter.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/