Perseid Meteor Shower Watch and Laser-guided Star Tour

Experience the Perseid Meteor Shower, set against the twinkling darkness of Bernheim.

Join Volunteer Naturalists to observe the night sky, investigate meteors, and unearth tales of historical meteor showers that coincided with unusual events.

Telescopes are not needed for viewing, but binoculars are recommended.

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and a pillow to lie on the ground and look up to watch the skies.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/perseid-meteor-shower-watch-2/