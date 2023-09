× Expand Pewee Valley Farmers’ Market 621380106 Pewee Valley Farmers’ Market

Pewee Valley Farmers’ Market

Stop by and grab some goodies at the NEW Pewee Valley Farmers' Market happening every other Thursday from 5:30-7:30pm at St. James Episcopal Church. You'll find an assortment of honey, flowers, crafts, meats, produce, baked goods & more!

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/