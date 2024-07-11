× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions 621380106 Pewee Valley Farmers’ Market

Pewee Valley Farmers’ Market

July 11th and 25th from 5:30 - 7:30 pm

Stop by and grab some goodies at the Pewee Valley Farmers' Market happening every other Thursday from 5:30-7:30pm at St. James Episcopal Church. You'll find an assortment of honey, flowers, crafts, meats, produce, baked goods & more!

For more information call (502) 241-8343 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/