St. James' Episcopal Church 401 LaGrange Road, Pewee Valley, Kentucky 40056

July 11th and 25th from 5:30 - 7:30 pm

Stop by and grab some goodies at the Pewee Valley Farmers' Market happening every other Thursday from 5:30-7:30pm at St. James Episcopal Church. You'll find an assortment of honey, flowers, crafts, meats, produce, baked goods & more!

For more information call (502) 241-8343 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Markets
