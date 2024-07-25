Pewee Valley Farmers’ Market
St. James' Episcopal Church 401 LaGrange Road, Pewee Valley, Kentucky 40056
Pewee Valley Farmers’ Market
July 11th and 25th from 5:30 - 7:30 pm
Stop by and grab some goodies at the Pewee Valley Farmers' Market happening every other Thursday from 5:30-7:30pm at St. James Episcopal Church. You'll find an assortment of honey, flowers, crafts, meats, produce, baked goods & more!
For more information call (502) 241-8343 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Markets