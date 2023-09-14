× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions 621380106 Pewee Valley Farmers’ Market

September 14 and 26

Stop by and grab some goodies at the NEW Pewee Valley Farmers' Market happening every other Thursday from 5:30-7:30pm at St. James Episcopal Church. You'll find an assortment of honey, flowers, crafts, meats, produce, baked goods & more!

