St. James' Episcopal Church 401 LaGrange Road, Pewee Valley, Kentucky 40056

Pewee Valley Farmers’ Market

September 14 and 26

Stop by and grab some goodies at the NEW Pewee Valley Farmers' Market happening every other Thursday from 5:30-7:30pm at St. James Episcopal Church. You'll find an assortment of honey, flowers, crafts, meats, produce, baked goods & more!

502.241.8343
