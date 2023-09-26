Pewee Valley Farmers’ Market
St. James' Episcopal Church 401 LaGrange Road, Pewee Valley, Kentucky 40056
×
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
621380106
Pewee Valley Farmers’ Market
Pewee Valley Farmers’ Market
September 14 and 26
Stop by and grab some goodies at the NEW Pewee Valley Farmers' Market happening every other Thursday from 5:30-7:30pm at St. James Episcopal Church. You'll find an assortment of honey, flowers, crafts, meats, produce, baked goods & more!
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
St. James' Episcopal Church 401 LaGrange Road, Pewee Valley, Kentucky 40056
Markets