PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club

to

Valhalla Golf Club 15503 Shelbyville Road, Kentucky 40253

2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla

13-19 May 2024

The US PGA Championship is the 2nd of the 4 majors in men's professional golf. The tournament’s history dates back to 1916, when it was inaugurated at the Siwanoy Country Club in Bronxville, New York. It quickly became one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, with first-class golf courses around the United States taking it in turn to host the event each year as the world’s top players meet in a battle for prestige, glory, and the iconic Wanamaker Trophy.

For more information, please visit valhallagolfclub.com/

