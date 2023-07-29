Pickin' on the Porch with Allen Lane Band - Knock On Wood Westport

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Pickin' on the Porch with Allen Lane Band

FREE admission/Cost for food & drink

The July Pickin’ on the Porch at Knock on Wood Mercantile & Cafe will feature Oldham County’s own, Allen Lane Band. They will be rockin’ Westport with their brand of country with a southern rock flare. The bad has shared the stage with country music stars Montgomery Gentry, Jarred Neimann, Craig Campbell, David Nail, and top country song writer Rhett Akins. Visitors to these concerts can enjoy front porch sitting fun the last Saturday of the month from May through September.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/