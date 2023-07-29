Pickin' on the Porch with Allen Lane Band - Knock On Wood Westport
to
Knock on Wood 7001 Main St., Westport, Kentucky 40077
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
Pickin' on the Porch with Allen Lane Band
Pickin' on the Porch with Allen Lane Band
FREE admission/Cost for food & drink
The July Pickin’ on the Porch at Knock on Wood Mercantile & Cafe will feature Oldham County’s own, Allen Lane Band. They will be rockin’ Westport with their brand of country with a southern rock flare. The bad has shared the stage with country music stars Montgomery Gentry, Jarred Neimann, Craig Campbell, David Nail, and top country song writer Rhett Akins. Visitors to these concerts can enjoy front porch sitting fun the last Saturday of the month from May through September.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/