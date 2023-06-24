Pickin’ on the Porch with Jordan Bales - Westport

to

Knock on Wood 7001 Main St., Westport, Kentucky 40077

Pickin’ on the Porch with Jordan Bales

FREE admission/Cost for food & drink

Head to Westport for the Pickin' on the Porch summer concert series at Knock on Wood Mercantile & Cafe. May's Pickin' on the Porch will feature Jordan Bales, a Henry County, KY native. Bales performs a mix original songs and covers on acoustic guitar and piano.

Visitors to these concerts can enjoy front porch sitting fun the last Saturday of the month from May through September. FREE admission/Cost for food & drink.

For more information, please call 502.222.4200 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Knock on Wood 7001 Main St., Westport, Kentucky 40077
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502.222.4200
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pickin’ on the Porch with Jordan Bales - Westport - 2023-06-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pickin’ on the Porch with Jordan Bales - Westport - 2023-06-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pickin’ on the Porch with Jordan Bales - Westport - 2023-06-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pickin’ on the Porch with Jordan Bales - Westport - 2023-06-24 18:00:00 ical