Pickin’ on the Porch with Jordan Bales - Westport

FREE admission/Cost for food & drink

Head to Westport for the Pickin' on the Porch summer concert series at Knock on Wood Mercantile & Cafe. May's Pickin' on the Porch will feature Jordan Bales, a Henry County, KY native. Bales performs a mix original songs and covers on acoustic guitar and piano.

Visitors to these concerts can enjoy front porch sitting fun the last Saturday of the month from May through September. FREE admission/Cost for food & drink.

For more information, please call 502.222.4200 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/