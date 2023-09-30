× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Pickin’ on the Porch with Kaintuck Band

Pickin’ on the Porch with Kaintuck Band

FREE admission/Cost for food & drink.

Head to Westport for the final Pickin' on the Porch of the season. September’s Pickin' on the Porch will feature Kaintuck Band, a hard driving traditional Bluegrass band based in central Kentucky, near Louisville. Performing traditional and original music, the band formed in 2017 from a group of musicians living in the LaGrange, KY area.

For more information, please call 502.222.4200 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/