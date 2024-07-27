Pickin on the Porch with Rachel Oldham

Knock on Wood 7001 Main St., Westport, Kentucky 40077

FREE admission/Cost for food & drink.

Pickin’ on the Porch at Knock on Wood Mercantile & Café brings great musical talent every month to Westport, KY. July will feature Rachel Oldham on July 27th from 6 – 9. This popular summer concert series features front porch sitting fun the last Saturday of the month from May through September.

For more information call (502) 222-4200 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Comedy, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
