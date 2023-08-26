Pickin' on the Porch with Rachel Oldham - Westport
Knock on Wood 7001 Main St., Westport, Kentucky 40077
Pickin' on the Porch with Rachel Oldham
FREE admission/Cost for food & drink.
The August Pickin’ on the Porch at Knock on Wood Mercantile & Cafe will feature local country musician, Rachel Oldham, straight from LaGrange, KY. Visitors to these concerts can enjoy front porch sitting while catching some great tunes and wonderful food and drinks.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family