Pickin' on the Porch with Rachel Oldham - Westport

Knock on Wood 7001 Main St., Westport, Kentucky 40077

The August Pickin’ on the Porch at Knock on Wood Mercantile & Cafe will feature local country musician, Rachel Oldham, straight from LaGrange, KY. Visitors to these concerts can enjoy front porch sitting while catching some great tunes and wonderful food and drinks.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502.222.4200
