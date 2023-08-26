Pickin' on the Porch with Rachel Oldham - Westport

× Expand Knock on Wood Mercantile & Café Pickin' on the Porch with Rachel Oldham

Pickin' on the Porch with Rachel Oldham

FREE admission/Cost for food & drink.

The August Pickin’ on the Porch at Knock on Wood Mercantile & Cafe will feature local country musician, Rachel Oldham, straight from LaGrange, KY. Visitors to these concerts can enjoy front porch sitting while catching some great tunes and wonderful food and drinks.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/