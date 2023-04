Picnic in the Park at Old Fort Harrod State Park

Bring your lunch and enjoy FREE live entertainment under our world famous "Big Ole' Tree". Every week we have a different live, local of regional act under the shade on the front lawn. You can bring your lawn chair or sit at one of our picnic tables. A Harrodsburg tradition since 1985.

Dates:

Friday, June 2, 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Friday, June 9, 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Friday, June 16, 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Friday, June 23, 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Friday, June 30, 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Friday, July 7, 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Friday, July 14, 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Friday, July 21, 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Friday, July 28, 12:00pm - 1:00pm

For more information, please call 859.734.3314 or visit parks.ky.gov/harrodsburg/