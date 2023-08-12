Picnic with the Pops - The Meadow at Keeneland

PICNIC WITH THE POPS

AN EVENING OF SYMPHONIC DISCO!

featuring Boogie Wonder Band

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12, 2023

The Meadow at Keeneland

Gates open at 4:00 PM

Show begins at dusk | around 8:30 PM

Disco meets classical as Picnic with the Pops returns this August for An Evening of Symphonic Disco, featuring the electrifying Boogie Wonder Band! Favorite disco hits from artists Donna Summer, ABBA, Earth, Wind & Fire and more will have you up and dancing all night at Keeneland. Bring your friends, favorite beverages, a picnic dinner, and of course, your groovy disco outfit! 🕺

Tickets & more information is available on the Picnic with the Pops website - www.lexpops.com. All ticketing for Picnic with the Pops is done through the Central Bank Center Box Office - 859.233.4567.