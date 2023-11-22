× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Pig and Swig Soup Cook-Off at Oldham Gardens

Pig and Swig Soup Cook-Off at Oldham Gardens

$10 per person/$25 entry fee to participate.

Do you have an out of this world soup recipe? Enter for a chance to win the Pig & Swig Soup Cook-Off at Oldham Gardens and see if your recipe has what it takes to be crowned the Championship Belt of Soup Supremacy. This is a ticketed event and only people who buy tickets ($10 day of) will be able to taste the soups and vote. Most number of votes wins the cook off.

Judging begins at 5 pm and ends at 7 pm. Winner will be announced after all votes are counted.

Rules: Soup MUST have pork in the recipe! You must be present and checked in by 5 pm day of event for your soup to be judged and prizes to be received.

Guidelines/dates: (if selected to participate): We are looking for 15 individuals or businesses to participate. We asked participants to have at least 5 gallons of soup for judging. Bring your soup hot. We will be providing a lit warm chafing dish, tables, and 2 oz tasting cups. A list of ingredients is required. Prizes (winner take all) - $100 Cash and Championship Belt of Soup Supremacy (presented by last year’s winner).

If you are interested in participating please fill out this form: Here