Pioneer Days at Old Fort Harrod State Park

Old Fort Harrod State Park 100 South College Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

Pioneer Days is the biggest family festival in the area with more to do than you can imagine: booths, music, games, eating contests, kayak race, car show and fun!

Free admission!

For more information call (859) 734-2365 or visit mercerchamber.com/pioneer-days

