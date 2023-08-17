Pioneer Days of Mercer County Kentucky - Old Fort Harrod State Park

to

Old Fort Harrod State Park 100 South College Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

Pioneer Days of Mercer County Kentucky

A vendor festival on the grounds of Old Fort Harrod State Park featuring live bands, great food, inflatables, craft vendors, contests, beauty pageant, pet show, historical demonstrators, cold beer and much more. 

Thursday, August 17, 5:00pm - 10:00pm

Friday, August 18, 5:00pm - 11:00pm

Saturday, August 19, 8:00am - 12:00am

Sunday, August 20, 11:00am - 4:00pm

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov/lexington/events/events/pioneer-days-mercer-county-kentucky

Info

Old Fort Harrod State Park 100 South College Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
859.734.2365
to
Google Calendar - Pioneer Days of Mercer County Kentucky - Old Fort Harrod State Park - 2023-08-17 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pioneer Days of Mercer County Kentucky - Old Fort Harrod State Park - 2023-08-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pioneer Days of Mercer County Kentucky - Old Fort Harrod State Park - 2023-08-17 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pioneer Days of Mercer County Kentucky - Old Fort Harrod State Park - 2023-08-17 00:00:00 ical