Pioneer Days of Mercer County Kentucky - Old Fort Harrod State Park

× Expand Picasa 2.7 IM000666.JPG

Pioneer Days of Mercer County Kentucky

A vendor festival on the grounds of Old Fort Harrod State Park featuring live bands, great food, inflatables, craft vendors, contests, beauty pageant, pet show, historical demonstrators, cold beer and much more.

Thursday, August 17, 5:00pm - 10:00pm

Friday, August 18, 5:00pm - 11:00pm

Saturday, August 19, 8:00am - 12:00am

Sunday, August 20, 11:00am - 4:00pm

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov/lexington/events/events/pioneer-days-mercer-county-kentucky