Pizza and Vinyl Night - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
to
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
×
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
Pizza and Vinyl Night
Pizza and Vinyl Night
FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.
Join in the fun on National Pizza Day at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens! DJ Rus-T will be spinning records and Chef Nick King will be spinning pizzas. Dough Baby Donuts and Forevermore Record Truck will be on hand as well.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That