Pizza and Vinyl Night - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

Pizza and Vinyl Night

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Join in the fun on National Pizza Day at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens! DJ Rus-T will be spinning records and Chef Nick King will be spinning pizzas. Dough Baby Donuts and Forevermore Record Truck will be on hand as well.

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That
502.482.3373
