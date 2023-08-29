Plant Chemical Defenses – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Plant Chemical Defenses – In-Person Workshop

Plant Chemical Defenses – In-Person Workshop

$25.00 – $35.00 per person.

Noelle Visser, University of Louisville Biology PhD student, will focus on how plants defend themselves against herbivores (including people!) and pathogens with a full tool belt of chemical properties. Learn what chemicals are at play, where they are strategically located in the plant, and how they are dispersed. You won’t look at your plants the same way after this workshop.

