Playcosystem Happy Hour at Bernheim Arboretum

to

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Playcosystem Happy Hour

Play is healthy for us regardless of age. To that end, we have reserved Playcosystem on this evening for adults to gather, have a bit of fun, meet others, build a box fort, and share a playground together. Hilarity will ensue.

We will have adult beverages and a food truck for all of your refreshment needs.

We will be spinning vinyl – so if you have a favorite record you feel good about bringing onto a playground – bring it.

This is a free event, but registration is appreciated.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/playcosystem-happy-hour-9/

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
502.955.8512
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Playcosystem Happy Hour at Bernheim Arboretum - 2023-09-08 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Playcosystem Happy Hour at Bernheim Arboretum - 2023-09-08 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Playcosystem Happy Hour at Bernheim Arboretum - 2023-09-08 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Playcosystem Happy Hour at Bernheim Arboretum - 2023-09-08 18:30:00 ical