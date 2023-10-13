Playcosystem Happy Hour - Bernheim Arboretum

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

 Playcosystem Happy Hour

RED ROVER RED ROVER

We Dare You Come Over

Play is healthy for us regardless of age. To that end, we have reserved Playcosystem on this evening for adults to gather, have a bit of fun, meet others, build a box fort, and share a playground together. Hilarity will ensue.

We will have adult beverages for all of your refreshment needs.

We will be spinning vinyl – so if you have a favorite record you feel good about bringing onto a playground – bring it.

This is a free event, but registration is appreciated.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/playcosystem-happy-hour-10/

Info

Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
502.955.8512
