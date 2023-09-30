Poetry Slam at KMAC
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Have you ever thought about slamming but didn’t want to throw your hat in the ring? Well you’re in LUCK! Come out to the KMAC Poetry Slam at 5:30 PM and sign up for the Open Mic! Seasoned poets, amateur writers, nervous orators… we want YOU!
The Open Mic sign up will be first come first served and closes after we have 10 sign ups!
For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam
